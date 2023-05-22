CoreCap Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $188.23. 734,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,353,290. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.69. The company has a market cap of $259.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

