Copa (NYSE:CPA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. HSBC boosted their price target on Copa from $117.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Copa from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Copa currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Copa Stock Performance

Shares of CPA stock opened at $105.37 on Thursday. Copa has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $107.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Copa Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Copa’s payout ratio is 29.18%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 314.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 48,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

