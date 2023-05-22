Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Price Performance

NYSE CPS opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64. Cooper-Standard has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $649.34 million for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 140.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the first quarter worth about $179,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc design, manufactures and sell sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

Featured Stories

