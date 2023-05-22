Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.90.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

Shares of VLRS opened at $13.09 on Thursday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.71 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLRS. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,199,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 32,831.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,891 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 67.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,441,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,063,000 after acquiring an additional 984,581 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth about $7,537,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter worth about $3,495,000. 46.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

