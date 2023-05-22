Conflux (CFX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $121.97 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001072 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $821.19 million and approximately $121.97 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,593.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.89 or 0.00341782 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013491 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.03 or 0.00564158 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00066984 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.58 or 0.00427091 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003748 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,880,674,088 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,880,449,911.2188926 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.29774537 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $66,159,032.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

