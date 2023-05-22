Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 702 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 6,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $5,376,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,890,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,978,000 after buying an additional 69,252 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 110,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,922,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Southern by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 37,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,488,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,263. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,917 shares of company stock worth $6,889,527 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

