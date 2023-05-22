Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Raises Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after buying an additional 113,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,763,834.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at $30,763,834.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on DRI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.23.

NYSE DRI traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $161.98. 725,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,788. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $163.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.36. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.19%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

