Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 629 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum accounts for about 0.8% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC traded up $0.95 on Monday, hitting $111.26. 1,536,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,941,118. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $138.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.43. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.