Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Grows Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 384.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,717 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,316,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 341,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,018,000 after purchasing an additional 112,374 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 111,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAT stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,963. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.18.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

