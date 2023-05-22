Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys 180,642 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 249.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,642 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. owned 0.11% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 260,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 611,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,260,000 after buying an additional 297,007 shares during the last quarter.

DFAX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.42. 289,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,714. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.58. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

