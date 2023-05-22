Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.1% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 46,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,064,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,144,164. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.27. The company has a market cap of $292.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.65.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

