Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 12,383 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4,424.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,132 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Altria Group by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,536,000 after buying an additional 2,105,711 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Altria Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,550,000 after buying an additional 1,774,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,062,000 after buying an additional 1,472,800 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.10. 3,073,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,898,815. The firm has a market cap of $80.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $54.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.87.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.90%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

