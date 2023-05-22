CompX International (NYSE:CIX) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 22nd, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CompX International (NYSE:CIXGet Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CompX International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CIX stock opened at $18.67 on Thursday. CompX International has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $229.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.61.

CompX International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CompX International, Inc engages in the manufacture of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the Security Products and Marine Components segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CompX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.