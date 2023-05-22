Compound (COMP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9.19 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Compound has a total market cap of $256.49 million and approximately $9.19 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Compound has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $34.38 or 0.00128972 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00061930 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00038977 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00028931 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003698 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000501 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000208 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,460,510 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,459,818.56481111 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 35.61764867 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 350 active market(s) with $7,501,521.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.