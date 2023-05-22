Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. CL King reduced their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Compass Minerals International Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $34.07 on Thursday. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.79.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.99). Compass Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $411.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 43.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 38.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after purchasing an additional 728,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,729,000 after acquiring an additional 379,107 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 871,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,867,000 after acquiring an additional 288,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

