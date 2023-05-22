Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $33.40 on Thursday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $30.38 and a 12 month high of $43.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.18, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average of $37.03.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Community Healthcare Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 620.71%.

In other news, Director Claire M. Gulmi bought 2,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $75,084.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,167.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,483,000 after acquiring an additional 85,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,530,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,426,000 after acquiring an additional 28,387 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,057,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,565,000 after acquiring an additional 409,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.