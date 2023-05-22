Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cohen & Steers from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers Trading Down 0.6 %

CNS opened at $56.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.59. Cohen & Steers has a 1-year low of $52.34 and a 1-year high of $78.87. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $126.08 million during the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 52.35% and a net margin of 30.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 452.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,496,000 after purchasing an additional 526,309 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,696,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 522.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,205,000 after buying an additional 158,658 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 18.1% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 898,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,445,000 after acquiring an additional 137,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 56.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after acquiring an additional 92,483 shares during the last quarter. 47.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cohen & Steers

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.