Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $77.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE KOF traded down $1.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.96. The company had a trading volume of 103,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.85 and its 200 day moving average is $74.56. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $91.23.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 15.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.6048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOF. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 415.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the business of producing franchise bottles of trademark beverages. It operates under the Mexico and Central America, and South America segments. The Mexico and Central America segment includes Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama. The South America segment focuses on Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

