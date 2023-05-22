Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $6,580,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,234,792,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,073,026,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $918,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.4 %

ELV traded up $1.72 on Monday, hitting $459.55. 238,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,204. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $108.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $465.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $485.35. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.02 and a twelve month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $572.19.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

