Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert Sells 16,900 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 16,900 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $969,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,095,036.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Cloudflare Trading Down 2.1 %
NET stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,417,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,576,786. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of -98.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.45.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently commented on NET shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.04.
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
