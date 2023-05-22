Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
CLW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Clearwater Paper from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Clearwater Paper from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.
Clearwater Paper Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CLW opened at $32.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.80. Clearwater Paper has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $46.48.
Insider Activity at Clearwater Paper
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Paper
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter worth $445,672,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 531.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.
About Clearwater Paper
Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clearwater Paper (CLW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.