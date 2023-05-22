Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CLW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Clearwater Paper from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Clearwater Paper from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLW opened at $32.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.80. Clearwater Paper has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $46.48.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Paper

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Paper

In other Clearwater Paper news, SVP Steve M. Bowden sold 2,964 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $113,639.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,724.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,685 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $326,816.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,538.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Steve M. Bowden sold 2,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $113,639.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,724.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,497 shares of company stock worth $918,412 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter worth $445,672,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 531.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.