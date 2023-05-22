Citigroup Trims Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Target Price to $24.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ANF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.25.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of ANF stock opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 0.08%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at $1,056,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,051.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth $95,000.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.