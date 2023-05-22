Citigroup Raises Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target to $18.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

ZYME stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Zymeworks has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $10.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54. The firm has a market cap of $626.94 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.03. Zymeworks had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm had revenue of $402.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.36 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zymeworks news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,087,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,699,784. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 804.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 610,892 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zymeworks by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Zymeworks by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after buying an additional 162,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zymeworks, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its product includes Zanidatamab, which is a novel bispecific antibody that targets two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

Featured Stories

