Citigroup (NYSE:C) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on C. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.03.

C stock opened at $45.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 216,016.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878,117 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $631,922,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,451,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407,293 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

