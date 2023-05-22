Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,499 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.3% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,994,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,350,791. The stock has a market cap of $200.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average of $48.29.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,243 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.