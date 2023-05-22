Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Ciena from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.44.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $44.92 on Thursday. Ciena has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.20.

Insider Activity at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.04 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $169,118.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,405 shares in the company, valued at $22,944,142.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,399.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $169,118.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,405 shares in the company, valued at $22,944,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,623 shares of company stock worth $1,148,690 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

See Also

