Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Ciena from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.44.
Ciena Stock Performance
Shares of CIEN stock opened at $44.92 on Thursday. Ciena has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.20.
Insider Activity at Ciena
In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $169,118.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,405 shares in the company, valued at $22,944,142.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,399.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $169,118.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,405 shares in the company, valued at $22,944,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,623 shares of company stock worth $1,148,690 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ciena Company Profile
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ciena (CIEN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.