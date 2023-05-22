CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,119 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,763 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.4% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNH traded up $2.29 on Monday, reaching $481.11. The company had a trading volume of 902,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,883. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $488.63 and its 200-day moving average is $500.92. The stock has a market cap of $447.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

