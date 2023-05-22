CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $14.06 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $14,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,906 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in General Dynamics by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,288,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,207 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 21,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in General Dynamics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,862,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,175,000 after purchasing an additional 57,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in General Dynamics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,361,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,803,000 after purchasing an additional 123,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE GD traded up $1.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $212.31. 456,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,898. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $205.40 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The firm has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.