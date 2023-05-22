CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.8% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $31,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 9.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 14.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,261,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $5.19 on Monday, hitting $677.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,702. The company has a market capitalization of $282.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $684.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $631.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $587.12.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

