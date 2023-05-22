CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys New Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 244,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 21,883 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,226,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,362,000 after acquiring an additional 196,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.19. 1,595,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,819,912. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James downgraded Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

