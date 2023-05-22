Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.65.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $155.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.36 and a 200 day moving average of $170.27. The company has a market capitalization of $294.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $5,236,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 42,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Vawter Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $810,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

