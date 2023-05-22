Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.9% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chevron by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after purchasing an additional 847,841 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,953,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,430,026,000 after purchasing an additional 155,955 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,762,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,115,281,000 after buying an additional 309,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,813,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,222,868,000 after acquiring an additional 20,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.65.

Chevron Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CVX traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.76. 5,191,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,122,841. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.36 and its 200-day moving average is $170.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $293.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.