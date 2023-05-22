Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

CCS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Century Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:CCS opened at $67.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.67. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.74.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $735.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

Insider Transactions at Century Communities

In other news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $211,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 11,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Century Communities by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,253,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,082,000 after purchasing an additional 36,453 shares during the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,749,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Century Communities by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 276,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Century Communities by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,372,000 after purchasing an additional 20,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

