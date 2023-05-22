Centene (NYSE:CNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens lowered their target price on Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Centene from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Centene Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CNC opened at $65.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Centene has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $98.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,240,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,427,000 after buying an additional 133,179 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 6,221.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 5,586.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,683,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,409,000 after buying an additional 1,653,829 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

