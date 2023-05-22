CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.63.

CDW Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $172.59 on Thursday. CDW has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $215.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.70 and a 200-day moving average of $187.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in CDW by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in CDW by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in CDW by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 80,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in CDW by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 72,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

