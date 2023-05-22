CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Sells $245,550.47 in Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 4,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $245,550.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,139.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CBIZ Stock Up 0.4 %

CBZ traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.62. The stock had a trading volume of 136,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,346. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $53.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. CBIZ had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $454.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBIZ

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBIZ in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in CBIZ by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 179.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.