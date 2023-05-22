Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen upped their price target on Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of CRS opened at $47.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.28. Carpenter Technology has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $54.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.76 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $690.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.50 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 190.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 124.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 479.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at $74,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.