Cardano Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $12.84 billion and approximately $174.28 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001372 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,816.36 or 0.06762862 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00054626 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00039003 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00019009 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,810,438,257 coins and its circulating supply is 34,863,117,709 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

