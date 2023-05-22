Calix (NYSE:CALX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CALX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Calix from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Calix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Calix from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Calix from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Calix Stock Performance

CALX stock opened at $45.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 75.34 and a beta of 1.55. Calix has a one year low of $31.59 and a one year high of $77.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.26.

Insider Transactions at Calix

Institutional Trading of Calix

In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $220,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Calix by 132.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 78,353 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Calix by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

