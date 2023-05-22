Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.50.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Trading Up 1.0 %

CBT opened at $70.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.76 and its 200-day moving average is $73.05. Cabot has a 52-week low of $59.65 and a 52-week high of $83.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Cabot Increases Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. Cabot had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cabot will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot by 27.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,696,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $359,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,962 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cabot by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,186,000 after buying an additional 686,769 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cabot by 237.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,284,000 after buying an additional 422,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,701,000 after buying an additional 374,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after acquiring an additional 353,154 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.