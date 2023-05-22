Business Platform Tomato Coin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $120.67 Million (BPTC)

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 21st. During the last seven days, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a market cap of $120.67 million and $177,971.30 worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Business Platform Tomato Coin

Business Platform Tomato Coin’s genesis date was November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. The official message board for Business Platform Tomato Coin is blog.naver.com/swmake2020. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official website is bptckr.com.

Buying and Selling Business Platform Tomato Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

