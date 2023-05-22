Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BEP. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector outperform rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $31.58 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -254.72%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 17.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,325,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,804 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,722,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,844,000 after acquiring an additional 523,228 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,333,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,489,000 after acquiring an additional 122,390 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,847,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,735,000 after buying an additional 2,638,541 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,895,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,640,000 after buying an additional 85,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

