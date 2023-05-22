Brokerages Set Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Target Price at $27.34

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.34.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LBTYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,845.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,759.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $421,740. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liberty Global Trading Down 1.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 272.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25.

About Liberty Global

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.