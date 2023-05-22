Brokerages Set Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Target Price at $33.33

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAMT. B. Riley lifted their price target on Camtek from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Camtek in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Camtek from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Camtek from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on Camtek from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $28.80 on Monday. Camtek has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $31.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $82.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 24.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 2,787.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 431,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 416,108 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Camtek by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 702,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after acquiring an additional 307,040 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Camtek by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 202,935 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,901,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in Camtek by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 239,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 129,494 shares in the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

