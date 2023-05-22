Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

BWEN has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Broadwind from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Broadwind Price Performance

Shares of BWEN stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.09. Broadwind has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $6.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadwind

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $40.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadwind will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWEN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 24.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

Featured Stories

