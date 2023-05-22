Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BYFC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $1.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 11.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 492,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 50,593 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 141.7% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,525,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 894,506 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,557,942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 121,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 71.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,374,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 992,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Broadway Financial by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 74,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the public through its subsidiary. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

