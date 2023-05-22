Brady (NYSE:BRC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Brady Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $52.25 on Thursday. Brady has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $56.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.39 million. Brady had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brady will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Brady

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $459,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 359,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,394,206.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brady

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRC. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Brady by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Brady by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brady by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

