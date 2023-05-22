BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Declares $0.17 Dividend

BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1724 per share on Monday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.
BPER Banca Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BPXXY remained flat at $5.76 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.93. BPER Banca has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $5.76.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BPER Banca from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.
BPER Banca Company Profile
BPER Banca S.p.A. engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other. The Retail segment refers to individuals and joint accounts not regulated by the BPERPrivate service; sole traders; and partnerships or limited companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BPER Banca (BPXXY)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for BPER Banca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BPER Banca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.