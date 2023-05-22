BOX (NYSE:BOX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BOX. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.20.

BOX Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BOX opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 550.20, a P/E/G ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.01. BOX has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $34.98.

Insider Transactions at BOX

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $256.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.29 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 2.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BOX will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $354,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,520,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,505,361. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $354,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,520,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,505,361. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $715,657.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,060. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BOX during the first quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in BOX during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 102.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of BOX by 318.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

