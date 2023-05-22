BlueArk Self Reported Market Cap Tops $32.38 Million (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. BlueArk has a market capitalization of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlueArk token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,634.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.93 or 0.00427771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00129495 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00024601 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00039185 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000810 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.